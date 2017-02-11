Hezonja will start at small forward Saturday against Dallas, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Aaron Gordon (foot) set to miss another contest, Hezonja will garner the start at small forward for the second straight game. The former No. 5 overall pick played only 18 minutes in Thursday's loss to the 76ers, finishing with three points, four rebounds and three assists.

