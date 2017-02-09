Hezonja will start at small forward Thursday against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Aaron Gordon (foot) out indefinitely, Hezonja will move into the starting lineup for the first time this season. The 21-year-old has fallen out of favor under coach Frank Vogel, seeing just 10.1 minutes per game, which he's translated to modest averages of 3.6 points and 1.6 rebounds. However, with Gordon potentially missing multiple games, Hezonja could have an opportunity to see an increased role and build some personal momentum leading up to the All-Star break.