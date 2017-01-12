Hezonja is expected to receive more minutes moving forward as the backup to Aaron Gordon at small forward, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After seeing less than five minutes in five straight games, Hezonja finally re-entered the rotation Wednesday against the Clippers, logging 12 minutes of action. Coach Frank Vogel indicated Thursday that Hezonja is expected to receive more playing time behind Aaron Gordon at small forward during the upcoming schedule, so we should see Hezonja's minutes rise over the Magic's next few outings. That doesn't necessarily mean a huge boost in value for Hezonja, but it's a situation to monitor moving forward.