Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big game off bench Wednesday

Vucevic posted 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 loss to the Hornets.

Vucevic has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games, averaging 16 points over that span. Keep in mind that he's doing this off the bench and doesn't have the luxury of starter's minutes, although he actually played four more minutes than starter Bismack Biyombo. But that was due to the big deficit Orlando faced throughout the game, and we don't expect Vucevic's role to increase dramatically.