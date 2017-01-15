Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes back down to earth in tough matchup Saturday

Vucevic registered 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals over 33 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Jazz.

Vucevic still put together a solid outing, but couldn't come close to replicating the 30-point, 10-rebound explosion he'd managed in a much more favorable matchup against Mason Plumlee and the Blazers on Friday night. However, the six-year veteran was still effective enough to post his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort and enjoy a respectable night on the boards despite often tangling with Rudy Gobert down low. Following Saturday's production, Vucevic is now averaging 16.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in eight January games, and his recent reinsertion into the first unit should continue rendering him a valuable fantasy commodity in all formats.