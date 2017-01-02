Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double off bench in Sunday's loss
Vucevic scored 18 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Pacers.
The points and boards both led the Magic on the night, but Vucevic's production remains somewhat erratic on the second unit. The double-double was just his third in the last eight games, after recording 10 in his previous 13 games.
