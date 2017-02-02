Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in loss to Pacers

Vucevic scored 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and added 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 loss to the Pacers.

Vucevic snagged his third straight double-double. Before this streak, he was in a seven game slump, averaging only 6.4 rebounds despite maintaining 27.1 minutes per game. It was his longest stretch without a double-double this season. He has moved on now, and putting up some of his best numbers this season. Over his last three, he is averaging 17.7 points and 12.0 rebounds in 36.3 minutes per game.