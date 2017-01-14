Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Erupts for 30 points, 10 rebounds in start

Vucevic scored 30 points (13-18 FG, 4-4 FT) and added 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during a 115-109 win over Portland on Friday.

Friday was Vucevic's best game since taking over Bismack Biyombo's starting role. He carved up Portland with his size and shooting, and stayed away from the ill-advised three pointers he's been jacking up this season. Vucevic has now recorded a double-double in five of his last seven games, and should be owned in most fantasy leagues. His DFS value is also skyrocketing right now, as he siphons more and more minutes away from Biyombo.