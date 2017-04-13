Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fills stat sheet in season-ending win
Vucevic scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and added 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons.
Vucevic ended the season with back-to-back double-doubles. This season was a mixed bag for Vucevic - he added a three-point shot, but posted some of the worst field goal and free throw numbers of his career. He had to fight for minutes, frequently coming off the bench, but his production improved throughout the season.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts double-double in blowout loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Again beats up the Nets for a double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Flirts with tripe-double Wednesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Records double-double in win Monday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will start Monday vs. Sixers•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...