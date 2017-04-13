Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fills stat sheet in season-ending win

Vucevic scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and added 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons.

Vucevic ended the season with back-to-back double-doubles. This season was a mixed bag for Vucevic - he added a three-point shot, but posted some of the worst field goal and free throw numbers of his career. He had to fight for minutes, frequently coming off the bench, but his production improved throughout the season.