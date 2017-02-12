Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Held to three points in Saturday loss

Vucevic managed only three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 27 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Mavericks.

After a phenomenal offensive stretch of nearly two months, Vucevic posted his lowest scoring total since way back on Nov. 14. He took his lowest amount of shots on the season, but did manage to haul in double-digit rebounds for the third straight contest. Considering his recent body of work, Saturday's game can safely be chalked up as an outlier prompted by decreased usage against one of the league's better defenses, and Vucevic will look to bounce back against the Heat on Monday evening.