Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Pulls down 19 rebounds in double-double

Vucevic scored 14 points (7-12 FG) to go along with 19 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 128-104 loss to the Rockets.

Vucevic was dominant on the glass Tuesday, pulling down a season high in rebounds while contributing useful stats across the board. He now has four double-doubles in his last six outings after failing to record one in the previous seven, and he appears to be settling back in as a very useful fantasy asset at his position.