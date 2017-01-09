Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Puts up 19 points in loss to Lakers

Vucevic registered 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in a 111-95 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Like many centers around the league, Vucevic has looked to expand his range to the three-point line this season, but the Magic big man hasn't experienced much success in that regard. His 1-of-4 effort from downtown dropped him to 30.3 percent on the season from that range, and Vucevic's dalliance with the outside shot has also hurt his field-goal percentage, which sits almost six points below its 2015-16 mark. So long as fantasy owners aren't counting on him for high-end production in three-pointers or field-goal percentage, Vucevic still carries value with the counting stats he churns out. He's recorded three double-doubles in his last five games while averaging 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steal in that span.