Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Records second straight double double

Vucevic tallied 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes Thursday during a 112-111 loss to the 76ers.

After putting up 14 points and 19 rebounds against Houston on Tuesday, Vucevic continued his rampage against the 76ers. The Montenegrin big man combined his nimble footwork and silky shot to decimate the slow-footed Jahlil Okafor. When Philly switched Ilyasova onto Vucevic, the 7-footer simply shot over the shorter Ilyasova. Vucevic looks to build on his success against Dallas on Saturday.