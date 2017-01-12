Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 16, grabs 12 boards in start

Vucevic put up 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 loss to the Clippers.

Vucevic was already playing minutes more akin to a starting role, even when he was coming off the bench prior to Wednesday's game, so his production didn't move much. He has now recorded at least 14 points in three of his last five games, and has also pulled in 12-plus rebounds in three of his last five games. Whether he starts or not, his minutes have stabilized around the 25-30 mark.