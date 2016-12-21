Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 26 points, adds 12 boards in win

Vucevic supplied 26 points (11-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 40 minutes in a 136-130 double-overtime win over the Heat.

The Magic continue to bring Vucevic off the bench behind starting center Bismack Biyombo, but the lineup change hasn't impacted the productivity of the 26-year-old big man. With averages of 14.6 points, 10.1 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 28.4 minutes per game in 11 appearances as a reserve, Vucevic's numbers are up in every category save for rebounds from what he provided as a starter earlier this season.