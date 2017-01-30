Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores team-high 25 in Sunday's win

Vucevic scored 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-113 win over the Raptors.

He only had 11 made three-pointers on the season, and 18 in his career, prior to Sunday's display of sharpshooting. The double-double was also Vucevic's 20th of the season, while the blocks were also a new season high. The 26-year-old's scoring is down this season but it has started to trend up, and he's averaging 17.4 points over the last 11 games, numbers more in line with his usual contribution on offense.