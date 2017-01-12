Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Starts at center Wednesday

Vucevic will start at center in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vucevic has played well off the bench of late, averaging 14.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal over 29.2 minutes so far in January. He'll enter the starting lineup Wednesday, with Bismack Biyombo moving to the bench, although Vucevic was already seeing the majority of the minutes at center, so it shouldn't impact his fantasy value too much.