Magic's Nikola Vucevic: To remain in starting five

Vucevic will remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vucevic went for 16 points and 12 rebounds while serving as the starter Wednesday against the Clippers, and while the Magic lost by double-digits, apparently coach Frank Vogel saw something he liked. Vogel told the media Thursday that he'll go forth with Vucevic at center, employing smaller lineups around him more often. As a result, Bismack Biyombo figures to see a reduced role, as was the case Wednesday, when he played 16 minutes, tied for his lowest total of the season.