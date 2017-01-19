Magic's Serge Ibaka: Blocks five shots in loss to Pelicans

Ibaka tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, five blocks and two assists across 25 minutes during a 118-98 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Ibaka tied his season high with five blocks and was one of the few bright spots as the team got destroyed by New Orleans. The former shot-blocking extraordinaire has shown the ability on the defensive end in spurts this season, but it hasn't appeared on a nightly basis, at least lately. Ibaka had had a total of just two blocks over the previous six games. He played just 25 minutes, his lowest total since he played 24 minutes on Dec. 26 against the Grizzlies, and he likely would have had a bigger game had the team not been blown out.