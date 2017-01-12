Magic's Serge Ibaka: Expects to play Friday vs. Trail Blazers

Ibaka (shoulder) took part in three-on-three drills Thursday and expects to play in Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Ibaka missed his first game of the season on Wednesday, with what was being reported as a sprained right shoulder. However, he was able to go through some three-on-three drills Thursday without any setbacks to the shoulder, so barring any late residual soreness, Ibaka is expected to be cleared following the team's morning shootaround on Friday. For now, Ibaka should be considered probable against the Trail Blazers.