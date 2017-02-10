Magic's Serge Ibaka: Grabs just three rebounds against Embiid-less 76ers

Ibaka finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four blocks, three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes Thursday during a 112-111 loss to the 76ers.

Ibaka hovered around the perimeter on both ends of the floor, which severely handicapped his ability to hit the glass. On defense, Ibaka had to chase the perimeter-oriented power forward Ersan Ilyasova around, which led Ibaka away from the rim. On offense, Ibaka was utilized mostly as a jump-shooting threat, which took away his offensive rebounding opportunities. Still, it's unacceptable for a power forward of Ibaka's size, athleticism and skill to finish with three rebounds in 35 minutes against a 76ers team without their star center.