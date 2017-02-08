Magic's Serge Ibaka: Leads all scorers in loss to Rockets

Ibaka scored 28 points (13-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt) to go along with eight rebounds and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 128-104 loss to the Rockets.

Ibaka led all scorers in the loss, coming within three points of his season high in scoring as he connected on 65 percent of his shot attempts. Aside from a five-point clunker on Saturday, Ibaka has averaged 21.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 treys over his last three outings and appears to be playing some of his best ball of the season as he continues to adjust to his new surroundings.