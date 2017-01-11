Magic's Serge Ibaka: Misses shootaround, remains questionable Wednesday
Ibaka (shoulder) missed the Magic's morning shootaround and remains questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The injury is reported to be "soreness", so Ibaka may just be trying not to aggravate it before tipoff. That being said, the team hasn't upgraded him from his previous designation of questionable. If he doesn't play, or plays limited minutes, guys like Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon seem to be likely candidates to get some extra usage.
