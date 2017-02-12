Magic's Serge Ibaka: Modest stat line in Saturday loss

Ibaka generated eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Mavericks.

The big man was in single digits in the scoring column for only the second time in the last eight games. As with the rest of his teammates on the first unit, Ibaka saw a reduced minutes load in the blowout loss, a factor in the drop in production. The veteran forward will look to bounce back in Monday night's matchup against the Heat.