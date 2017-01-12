Magic's Serge Ibaka: Out Wednesday vs. Clippers

Ibaka (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's tilt with the Clippers, John Denton of the team's official site reports.

It will be the first game Ibaka has missed all season, as he'll spend the night courtside due to a sprained right shoulder. The power forward underwent an MRI on Wednesday which revealed no major damage, so there is a chance he'll return to the court Friday in Portland. Look for Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green to see an uptick in minutes against the Clippers as a result of Ibaka's absence.