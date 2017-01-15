Magic's Serge Ibaka: Overcomes shoulder problems to post solid outing

Ibaka (shoulder) produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran big man shook off his sore right shoulder for the second consecutive night to produce a 13-point effort that matched his scoring output from Friday's tilt versus the Blazers. Ibaka was able to put up 10 shots in each contest, including a combined 13 from long range, so the injury certainly appears to be manageable at this point. Ibaka is off to a strong start in January, with double-digit scoring in all but one of the seven games he's played and averages of 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.4 steals across 32.6 minutes per contest.