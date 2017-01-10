Magic's Serge Ibaka: Questionable for Wednesday

Ibaka sat out of practice Tuesday with a right shoulder injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ibaka reportedly suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Lakers, although the Magic have yet to specify exactly what the issue is. He'll receive treatment over the next 24 hours or so with the hope of taking the court Wednesday, but we should see another update following the team's morning shootaround. Ibaka's absence would likely create more opportunities for guys like Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon in the frontcourt.