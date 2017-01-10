Magic's Serge Ibaka: Questionable for Wednesday
Ibaka sat out of practice Tuesday with a right shoulder injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ibaka reportedly suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Lakers, although the Magic have yet to specify exactly what the issue is. He'll receive treatment over the next 24 hours or so with the hope of taking the court Wednesday, but we should see another update following the team's morning shootaround. Ibaka's absence would likely create more opportunities for guys like Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Tallies second straight double-double•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Turns in second straight 20-point game•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Notches first double-double of the season•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Scores 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting Tuesday•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Scores 22 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Dominant in Sunday's win•