Magic's Serge Ibaka: Questionable Saturday vs. Jazz

Ibaka is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Jazz due to a sore right shoulder, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ibaka missed Wednesday's loss to the Clippers due to his shoulder injury, but was able to give it a go in Friday's win over the Trail Blazers. He finished the contest with 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 29 minutes. It is unclear if he suffered any setbacks in the game or if the Magic are just being cautious with his questionable designation Saturday. Regardless, his status will not likely be determined until closer to game-time.