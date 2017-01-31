Magic's Serge Ibaka: Records double-double versus Timberwolves

Ibaka recorded 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Ibaka tied for the team lead in minutes played to help combat Minnesota's large front line, and he responded with his first double-double in the last nine games. Partially reliant on blocked shots for fantasy value, Ibaka recorded multiple stuffs for just the fourth time in 16 games this month -- a figure he will need to improve upon in order to prop up his meager scoring and rebounding numbers.

