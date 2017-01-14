Magic's Serge Ibaka: Returns from absence with double-double

Ibaka scored 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 29 minutes during a 115-109 win over Portland on Friday.

Ibaka (shoulder) returned to the starting lineup and didn't appear to have any restrictions as far as playing time. He crashed the glass hard and spaced the floor with a trio of three pointers. It looks like Ibaka is back to business as usual, and his fantasy owners should feel comfortable starting him against the Jazz on Saturday.