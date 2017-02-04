Magic's Serge Ibaka: Scores 20 points, grabs 12 rebounds Friday vs. Raptors

Ibaka ignited for 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, and one assist across 35 minutes during Friday's 102-94 victory over the Raptors.

Friday marked Ibaka's second double-double of the season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, and he also chipped in three blocks. Ibaka has shown some inconsistency throughout the year, but Friday's performance demonstrates why he's a valuable fantasy asset and a high-risk high-reward DFS play. Ibaka's next chance to follow up his great performance comes Saturday against the Hawks and their great rebounding duo of Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard