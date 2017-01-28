Magic's Serge Ibaka: Struggles in loss Friday vs. Celtics

Ibaka provided just four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist, and one steal across 21 minutes during Friday's 128-98 loss to the Celtics

Ibaka failed to grab a rebound for the first time all season, and his four points ties his season-low total as well. Ibaka has had his ups and downs on the offensive side of the ball this season, as this is his ninth game scoring in single digits, despite averaging 30.3 minutes per game. That being said, his 2-8 FG combined with his failure to grab a rebound or record a block Friday makes it an outlier game for him in every way, and likely won't be a sign of things to come.