Magic's Serge Ibaka: Tallies second straight double-double

Ibaka put up 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in a 111-95 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Ibaka struggled to provide the impact on the boards that fantasy owners were expecting over the first two months of the season, but he's attacked the glass more effectively since the start of the New Year. He's hauled in at least 10 boards in three straight games, and since he's still one of the Magic's primary scoring options, his fantasy value has risen accordingly. Though Ibaka's blocks per game have declined for a fifth straight season, his career-best averages in points (15.6 per game), three-pointers (1.4 per game) and assists (1.1 per game) have generally made him a worthy investment for those who drafted him.