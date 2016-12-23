Magic's Serge Ibaka: Turns in second straight 20-point game

Ibaka recorded 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in a 106-95 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

It's only the second double-double of the season for Ibaka, whose declining production as a rebounder has made achieving the benchmark a more difficult endeavor than it was during his peak seasons with the Thunder. Fortunately, with eight or more boards in his last five games, Ibaka has at least been making more of an impact on the glass than he was earlier this season, and he's complemented the increased rebounds with additional scoring, as he's hit the 20-point mark in two straight contests.