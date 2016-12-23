Magic's Serge Ibaka: Turns in second straight 20-point game
Ibaka recorded 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in a 106-95 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.
It's only the second double-double of the season for Ibaka, whose declining production as a rebounder has made achieving the benchmark a more difficult endeavor than it was during his peak seasons with the Thunder. Fortunately, with eight or more boards in his last five games, Ibaka has at least been making more of an impact on the glass than he was earlier this season, and he's complemented the increased rebounds with additional scoring, as he's hit the 20-point mark in two straight contests.
More News
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Notches first double-double of the season•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Scores 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting Tuesday•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Scores 22 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Dominant in Sunday's win•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Keeps rolling with 18 points in Tuesday's upset win•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Scores 19 in Sunday's loss•