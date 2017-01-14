Magic's Serge Ibaka: Will play Friday vs. Trail Blazers
Ibaka (shoulder) will return to action for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ibaka missed Wednesday's loss to the Clippers due to a shoulder injury. It was announced that he expected to return for Friday's matchup in Portland after he was able to participate in three-on-three drills at practice Thursday. Given his short absence, expect the big man to take on his usual workload in the contest.
More News
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Expects to play Friday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Out Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Misses shootaround, remains questionable Wednesday•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Tallies second straight double-double•
-
Magic's Serge Ibaka: Turns in second straight 20-point game•