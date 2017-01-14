Magic's Serge Ibaka: Will play Friday vs. Trail Blazers

Ibaka (shoulder) will return to action for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ibaka missed Wednesday's loss to the Clippers due to a shoulder injury. It was announced that he expected to return for Friday's matchup in Portland after he was able to participate in three-on-three drills at practice Thursday. Given his short absence, expect the big man to take on his usual workload in the contest.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola