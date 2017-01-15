Magic's Serge Ibaka: Will start Saturday vs. Jazz

Ibaka (shoulder) will start in Saturday's tilt against the Jazz, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ibaka is apparently feeling good enough to give it a go again Saturday after finishing Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with 13 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block across 29 minutes. He shouldn't be on any sort of minutes restriction, and will likely only be limited by the amount of pain that he's in during the game, which seemed not to hamper him too badly on Friday.