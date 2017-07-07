Magic's Shelvin Mack: Finalizing two-year deal with Magic

Mack is finalizing a two-year, $12 million contract to join the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mack, between injuries and DNP-CDs, played just 55 games last season. When he did see the floor, however, he averaged 7.8 points and 2.8 assists across 21.9 minutes per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from downtown. It's unclear what kind of role he may play with the Magic, as they already have reserve point guards D.J. Augustin and C.J. Watson under contract. For that reason, his fantasy value is largely to be determined, but it seems doubtful that he'll experience an extreme workload shift in either direction.