Magic's Shelvin Mack: Finalizing two-year deal with Magic
Mack is finalizing a two-year, $12 million contract to join the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Mack, between injuries and DNP-CDs, played just 55 games last season. When he did see the floor, however, he averaged 7.8 points and 2.8 assists across 21.9 minutes per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from downtown. It's unclear what kind of role he may play with the Magic, as they already have reserve point guards D.J. Augustin and C.J. Watson under contract. For that reason, his fantasy value is largely to be determined, but it seems doubtful that he'll experience an extreme workload shift in either direction.
More News
-
Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Scores 18 points in Monday's loss•
-
Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Will start in Game 3•
-
Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Productive in Game 2 spot start•
-
Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Will start for Thursday's Game 3•
-
Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Productive outing off bench Monday•
-
Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Provides spark off bench Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...