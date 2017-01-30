Zimmerman is averaging 13.1 points (on 45.7% shooting), 9.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.4 minutes per game over 16 appearances with the D-League's Erie BayHawks this season.

Since he hadn't been a rotation player for the Magic the first couple months of the season, Zimmerman has spent all of January in the D-League picking up regular run. He's been one of the top performers on the Erie roster, but it's unlikely to change his standing as the low man on the depth chart at center once he eventually rejoins the Magic.