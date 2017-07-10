Markel Brown: Injures shoulder during summer league
Brown sustained a shoulder injury during an NBA Summer League contest,Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.
Brown's injury was serious enough to keep him out of for the remainder of the Sunday's game, but it remains to be seen whether or not this was more of a precautionary move by Portland. Brown is vying for a roster spot come October so an extended period of absence could prove to be detrimental in the long run.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...