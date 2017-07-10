Brown sustained a shoulder injury during an NBA Summer League contest,Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

Brown's injury was serious enough to keep him out of for the remainder of the Sunday's game, but it remains to be seen whether or not this was more of a precautionary move by Portland. Brown is vying for a roster spot come October so an extended period of absence could prove to be detrimental in the long run.

