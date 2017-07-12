Markel Brown: Out for remainder of summer league
Brown (shoulder) will sit out the remainder of summer league, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
The injury could be relatively serious, as Brown, a second-round pick from 2014, would likely want a chance to prove himself on the floor if he could.
