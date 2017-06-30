Maurice Ndour: Waived by Knicks
Ndour was waived by the Knicks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Ndour played in 32 games for the Knicks last season, mostly picking up time when other frontcourt players, namely Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony and Lance Thomas were injured. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds across 10.3 minutes per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. He demonstrated two-way potential in his limited minutes and could be an NBA/G-League tweener next season.
