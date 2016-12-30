Hammons (illness) was active for the Mavericks in Thursday's 101-89 win over the Lakers, but didn't see the floor in a coach's decision.

Hammons was listed as questionable heading into the evening due to the illness, but it didn't ultimately prevent him from suiting up. Though he failed to play Thursday, that's typically the norm for the rookie second-rounder, who is averaging only 4.4 minutes per game over his 16 appearances on the season. He's expected to dress again for Friday's game against the Warriors, so we'll take Hammons off the injury report.