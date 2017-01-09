Hammons was assigned to the D-League's Texas Legends on Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Hammons and Nicolas Brussino were both dispatched to the D-League, and since the Mavericks are traveling to Minnesota for their next game Monday against the Timberwolves, it's not expected that either rookie will join the team in time for that contest. Hammons' absence should go largely unnoticed, as the center is averaging only 4.5 minutes per game across 17 appearances with the Mavericks this season.