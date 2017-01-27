Hammons was assigned Friday to the Texas Legends of the D-League, Earl K. Snead of Mavs.com reports.

Hammons has moved back and forth between the two teams in his rookie season, but he'll have another opportunity Friday night to see some in-game action with the Legends after being recalled for Thursday's game with the Mavericks plagued with injuries. Hammons is still not expected to play a crucial role in Dallas this season.