Hammons was promoted from the Mavercks' D-League Texas Legends on Wednesday, Earl K. Snead of Mavs.com reports.

Hammon will provide a Mavericks roster devoid of Dirk Nowitzki (rest), Deron Williams (toe), J.J. Barea (calf) and Wesley Matthews (hip) with some added depth. Given that Andrew Bogut will be in just his second game back from an extended layoff due to a hamstring injury, his minutes may be limited. If that's the case, it's possible Hammons would see some playing time off the bench Thursday. The rookie big man has averaged 1.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game over 4.5 minutes in 17 appearances this season, so his presence on the roster shouldn't change much about his fantasy prospects.