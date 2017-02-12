Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: "25 percent" chance of playing before All-Star break
Bogut (hamstring) has a "25 percent" chance to play before the All-Star break according to coach Rick Carlisle, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Assuming he doesn't play before the break, Bogut will end up missing nine straight games for the Mavericks with a hamstring strain. In his continued absence, Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell will likely continue to pick up his minutes. The Mavericks' first contest after the break comes Feb. 24 against the Timberwolves.
