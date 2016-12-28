Bogut (knee) will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut has missed 11 games due to a bone bruise in his right knee, but is finally feeling better and after going through pregame warmups without any issues, he's been given the green light to take the court. According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Bogut is still expected to be on a minutes restriction in his first game back, so it may be wise to avoid him for the time being until he's on a full workload.