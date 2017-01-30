Bogut is doubtful to return to Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks due to a right hamstring injury, Eddie Sefko of DallasNews.com reports.

Sunday marked Bogut's third game back from a right hamstring sprain, which caused him to miss six games, but it seems as if he has re-injured it. Assuming he misses more time, Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell will likely help pick up the slack at the center position, and could each see 15 to 20 minutes per game in Bogut's absence.