Bogut will not return to Monday's game against the Timberwolves after suffering a strained right hamstring, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut managed to play 18 minutes before suffering the injury, but his availability for Thursday's game against Phoenix is in serious question. If he's ultimately unable to play, Salah Mejri, Dwight Powell, and A.J. Hammons could be in line for unexpected minutes.