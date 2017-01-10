Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Exits Monday's game with hamstring strain
Bogut will not return to Monday's game against the Timberwolves after suffering a strained right hamstring, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Bogut managed to play 18 minutes before suffering the injury, but his availability for Thursday's game against Phoenix is in serious question. If he's ultimately unable to play, Salah Mejri, Dwight Powell, and A.J. Hammons could be in line for unexpected minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Snags 11 boards in start vs. Atlanta•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Will start Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Expected to come off bench going forward•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Sitting out Friday for rest•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: To start Thursday•