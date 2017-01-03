Bogut indicated that he expects to come off the bench for the foreseeable future, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reports.

A knee injury kept Bogut on the shelf for most of December, but he returned to action last week, playing in two games before sitting out Friday's matchup with the Warriors for rest. Bogut is considered healthy going forward and will suit up Tuesday against the Wizards, but since the Mavericks experienced poor results in a small sample when he had previously shared the floor with Dirk Nowitzki, it looks like coach Rick Carlisle may opt to stagger the minutes between the two. Nowitzki is expected to start at center as part of small-ball lineups, but Bogut should maintain close to his season average of 24.0 minutes per game while coming off the bench. The 32-year-old will remain a steady source of rebounds, but doesn't offer much other statistical production to get excited about.